PTCL Launches AI-Based Smart Office Solutions Powered by Huawei

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd. (PTCL) has launched Smart Office Solutions powered by Huawei.

The Group Chief Business Solutions Officer PTCL, Zarrar Hasham Khan, and the CEO of Rockville Technologies, Abrar Ali Khan, signed the first contract for Smart Office Solutions at an event in Islamabad.

PTCL’s Smart Office Solution is a first-of-its-kind intelligent NaaS platform for the provision of innovative Smart Solutions to the next generation AI and software-defined Information Communication Technology (ICT) services. These ICT services will, in turn, help multi verticals of the healthcare, Ed-tech, banking, and commercial sectors to digitalize, bringing efficiency and productivity to their day-to-day businesses. Smart Solutions offers a one-stop shop, pay-as-you-grow, and cost-effective next-generation services to aid the growth of businesses.

Speaking at the occasion, Khan said that the PTCL Group is committed to uplifting its customer experience through the adoption of state-of-the-art products and solutions. He said that PTCL had achieved another milestone by successfully introducing Smart Solutions to strengthen and enhance its efforts through intelligent upgrades and comprehensive solutions.

Khan also expressed hope that PTCL, in collaboration with other companies, will help its customers go digital and accelerate Pakistan’s digital transformation.

The Vice President of Strategy at Huawei’s Global Carrier Enterprise Unit, Daniel Colum Kirk, mentioned that Huawei is delighted to support the launch of Smart Solutions with its Network as a Service (NaaS) platform.

Huawei believes that PTCL’s Smart Solutions is a powerful way for businesses in Pakistan to gain the benefits of digital transformation, Kirk stated. He is also hopeful that Huawei will work with PTCL Business Solutions to bring its benefits to customers across Pakistan.

The event was also attended by the CEO of Huawei Pakistan, Mengqiang; the Managing Director of Huawei Enterprise Pakistan, Gaoweijie; the Head of IT Infrastructure at Khushhali Microfinance Bank, Haroon Khan; and the CEO of Rockville Technologies, Abrar Ali Khan.