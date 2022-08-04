Faisalabad Traders Announce Long March to Islamabad Over Sales Tax in Electricity Bills

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) has announced a long march to Islamabad after the 10th of Muharram against the additional taxes imposed on electricity bills, ARY News reported on Thursday.

President FCCI, Atif Muneer Sheikh, in a press conference, warned that the government would forget all political protests after this long march of traders to the capital. He said that he was in contact with 58 other chambers, and after the upcoming holidays, traders will close the industry for an indefinite period.

He criticized the recent political tug of war between the coalition government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and said that it had damaged the economy and adversely affected businesses. The president suggested that the political parties should sit with the traders and resolve their issues on a priority basis.

It is pertinent to mention that traders across the country have come out to protest against the taxes. Earlier, traders in Karachi had demanded the government revoke the sales tax on electricity bills.

Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajiran Pakistan President had also told Finance Minister Miftah Ismail that if the government did not roll back the taxes within a week, the traders across Pakistan would call for a shutter-down strike on 17 August 2022. The minister had assured the traders that he would solve their issues. However, the government has failed to achieve a middle ground so far.