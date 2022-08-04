Oppo Launches Its Most Affordable Reno 8 Phone

Oppo has been on a roll launching affordable phones for the masses lately. The A77 4G came out a few days ago as one of the cheapest phones by Oppo and it was also rebranded as the OnePlus Nord 20 SE. Now the Chinese brand has launched its cheapest Reno 8 phone called the Reno 8 Z 5G.

This phone is a rebranded Reno 8 Lite, but with a different design and cheaper price tag.

In terms of specs, it has the same 6.7-inch OLED display with 1080p resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. An optical fingerprint sensor resides underneath the OLED panel and the main camera cutout now has a shiny finish that bleeds into the edge. Its main chipset is Snapdragon 695 which is supported by 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The camera setup also remains the same including a 64MP main sensor, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. The selfie camera is a 16MP shooter capable of recording 1080p videos. Battery capacity is 4,500 mAh with 33W fast charging.

Oppo Reno 8Z 5G is available in Dawnlight Gold and Black color options for a starting price of $365, which is a lot cheaper than Reno 8 Lite’s launch price of €450.

Oppo Reno 8 Z 5G Specifications