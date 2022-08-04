Pakistan’s Major Electricity Supplier to Undergo Digital Transformation

The National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC), one of Pakistan’s major electric companies similar to WAPDA, is about to undergo a complete digital transformation. This was confirmed by the company’s managing director Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan, who said that NTDC is allocating the necessary in-house resources to do so.

Khan made the announcement during the Enterprise Resource Project’s (ERP) kick-off ceremony. He said that the company’s digitization goal is aimed at automating business processes. This transformation has been a work in progress for three years and it is finally coming to an end. The company plans to finish the project within 18 months.

Khan said:

ERP project is finally kicking off. We are now officially starting the implementation of the project that will be completed in 18 months’ time period.

He also revealed that this project was the largest investment ever made in terms of resource allocation for business automation in NTDC’s history.

I am expecting that all employees will actively participate, take ownership role and make required contribution. Higher management will be closely monitoring this project’s progress and will facilitate the project team by providing complete support.

Siemens Pakistan will be responsible for the design, implementation, supply, and commissioning of hardware for the project. The World Bank is in charge of the project’s funding.

Details of the project are unclear, but we can assume that it will make the company’s processes a lot faster and simpler. It may also bring several benefits to the end consumer, but there is no confirmation yet.

Source: Tribune