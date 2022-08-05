Gilgit Baltistan to Organize First-Ever National-Level Career Festival for Students

The Government of Gilgit Baltistan is all set to organize its first-ever national-level career festival for students of schools, colleges, and universities from 15th to 18th August 2022.

The venue is the Government Boys High School No. 1 Gilgit which has been the alma mater for many prominent personalities from GB since 1893 who have held and continue to hold leadership positions in various professions.

The main purpose of organizing this career festival is three folds; to create awareness amongst the students of various age groups about the different career paths available to them in the modern world.

It also aims to motivate students to find their passion in life so that they can excel in their future careers and allow the students to interact with thought leaders and experts from different walks of life who can inspire them to become the leaders of tomorrow.

The event will be held for 4 days. There will be an exhibition area that will provide various organizations with stalls to showcase their institutions and provide a space for one on one interaction with students where memorabilia and information materials may also be shared.

Right adjacent to the exhibition area is the main auditorium where nominated speakers will share their life experiences and career choices with students.

The main purpose of these talks/speeches is to inspire students by sharing motivational real-life stories. The organizers are expecting more than 10,000 students from across GB to attend the event over the four days.