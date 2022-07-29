GB to Celebrate 75th Independence Day of Pakistan as ‘Youm-e-Shoukat-e-Taleem’

The government of Gilgit-Baltistan has decided to celebrate the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan as ‘Youm-e-Shoukat-e-Taleem’ with an unflinching commitment towards education.

We will show our determination to educate our society as we believe our salvation and progress as a society is rooted in it. Thereby, we declare this event as ‘Youm-e-Shoukat-e-Taleem’.

The government of GB has set a target to achieve the following education-related milestones as well:

National Career and Freelance Fest in GB for students. GB Teacher Excellence Award. Establishment of 144 technology labs and libraries in middle schools. All girls’ middle schools to be provided with sports facilities. Announcement of Taleem finance for brilliant students. Introduction of technology and entrepreneurship fellowship in all middle schools.

A government official in a statement said that education is the only way to achieve growth, prosperity, poverty eradication, harmony, stability, and tolerance.

He went on to say that education is the best tool for achieving this and that the government is committed to realizing the potential and bringing Pakistan into the ranks of developed nations.