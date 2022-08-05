Tabiyat.pk Opens Cutting-Edge Warehouse in Islamabad Promising Faster Deliveries

MEDZnMORE’s B2C vertical, tabiyat.pk, has launched its operations in the city of Islamabad.

Built with cutting-edge, modern technology, the healthtech startup’s new fulfillment center will cater to the customers in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and the outskirts.

Conveniently located a few kilometers away from Rawalpindi, Hasan Abdal, and Taxila, the fulfillment center in Islamabad is built with the storage capacity to serve thousands of customers every day.

The healthtech startup had also recently launched its operations in Lahore as well, making Islamabad the third hub of its operations after Lahore and Karachi.

With multiple warehouses placed strategically in the three major cities of the country, tabiyat.pk aims to reshape healthcare by providing its customers with 100% authentic medicines.

With specialized teams handling operations in the fulfillment center, the company aims to serve its northern customers with a warehouse fully equipped to handle thousands of orders daily.

Built with modern practices, the fulfillment center in Islamabad has storage facilities for pharmaceutical products including cold chain and temperature-controlled medicines.

The purpose-built facility has built-in safety features and also maintains cleanliness standards. Given the scale of operations, the warehouse is fully equipped to handle the needs of the clients in Islamabad and surrounding areas.

tabiyat.pk announced the news with a video in which the CEO, Asad Khan, Co-founder, Saad Khawar, and General Manager, Bilal Uddin Khan, take a tour of the facility and talk about the thoughts that went behind launching the operations.

Take a look at it here:

tabiyat.pk is a leading health-tech startup that started its operations in September 2020 and has delivered to hundreds of thousands of customers across Pakistan.

They have invested heavily in building a replicable infrastructure with purpose-built warehouses, technology stack focused on just-in-time medicine inventory and an AI-powered logistics solution.

The start-up recently secured $11.5 million in its pre-series A round, making it the largest health-tech funding in Pakistan. After Islamabad, tabiyat.pk aims to spread its operations throughout the country.