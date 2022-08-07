ECC Approves Rs. 5 Billion Grant for Flood Relief Efforts

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) Saturday approved a technical supplementary grant of Rs. 5 billion for the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for rescue, relief, and compensation for deaths and injuries caused by floods in the current year.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail presided over the meeting.

NDMA presented the summary in the special meeting of the committee for allocation of funds for flood affectees on the directions of the prime minister. The NDMA Chairman requested that a block allocation of Rs. 5 billion may be made to National Disaster Management Fund (NDMF) for relief and rescue activities in the flood-affected areas and as compensation for deaths and disabilities.

The ECC after deliberation approved the technical supplementary grant. The amount will be allocated from the contingency provision of the Finance Division as block provision to NDMF. The finance minister also directed for transfer of funds immediately, for the timely help of the affectees.

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, Coordinator to the PM on Commerce and Industry Rana Ihsan Afzal, Coordinator to the PM on Economy Bilal Azhar Kayani, federal secretaries, and other senior officers also attended the meeting.