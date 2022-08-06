Govt Imposes Emergency in Flood Affected Areas

The government has declared an emergency in the rain and flood-affected areas across the country on the directions of Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif.

The decision follows the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s (PMD) warning on Friday about impending torrential downpours in Sindh and Balochistan under new monsoon currents over the next week.

ALSO READ Punjab Govt Launches Universal 1421 Helpline for Tourists

In cognizance of the rains that are expected this month, the Minister for Climate Change, Sherry Rehman, stated that the Federal Cabinet had announced a monsoon emergency.

She mentioned that all the concerned Federal and Provincial agencies have been advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions.

Senator Rehman tweeted, “According to the PMD, the country will experience more rains in the coming week. Islamabad, Kashmir, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa, Balochistan, and Sindh will receive heavy rainfall from 6th to 9th of August”.

Pakistan’s cabinet has declared a monsoon emergency but now we need to brace for the next round of rain torrents. Starting tomorrow. All provinces and district administrations, NDMA & PDMAs need to act now to take as many preventive measures as possible. — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) August 5, 2022

“Furthermore, the areas including Gilgit Baltistan will also experience strong winds and thundershowers from the 10th to 13th of August… In the meantime, all District Commissioners and Provincial administrations should be mobilized to prevent loss of lives,” she highlighted.

The Climate Change Minister warned that the levels of the Chenab, Jhelum, and Ravi rivers are projected to rise due to the recent spell of rains, which could result in flash flooding in the local rivers and nullahs in most cities and towns.

She also cautioned travelers and tourists to be mindful of the weather conditions and be careful while traveling in the northern areas, Kashmir, and hilly regions because of potential landslides.

ALSO READ CM Punjab Announces 4x Increase in Pension for Heirs of Martyred Cops

While presiding over a flood review meeting, the premier formed a high-level committee of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMA) to effectively execute rescue and relief operations in the affected districts. It comprises the Federal Ministers Maulana Asad Mehmood, Ahsan Iqbal, Murtaza Javed Abbasi; the Adviser for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, Qamar Zaman Kaira; the Chairman NDMA; and the Secretary Communications.

The PM has tasked it to meet immediately and present its recommendations for enhancing coordination between Federal and Provincial governments. He specified that the Provincial governments are to send the reports to the Federal government for a quick estimation of the flood damages.

PM Sharif has also established a flood relief fund for the rain and flood-affected areas of the country and has urged philanthropists and civilians to contribute to it for the rebuilding of rain-damaged structures.

He highlighted the devastation in Balochistan caused by the extraordinary torrential rains, and the damage in Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and enjoined the Provincial governments to declare the affected areas as ‘calamity-hit’ so that relief work may be accelerated there.

He said, “Despite tough economic conditions, the government has released Rs. 5 billion for the flood affectees”.