NEPRA Jacks Up Electricity Prices for Karachiites by Rs. 11.1 Per Unit

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved Rs. 11.10 per unit in K-Electric’s (KE) fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for the month of June 2022.

The Rs. 11.10 per unit FCA for June will be collected from KE’s customers in a two-month period as per the notification released by the NEPRA.

Accordingly, the customers will be charged Rs. 3.01 per unit in August and Rs. 8.09 per unit in September.

KE had requested an increase of Rs. 11.39 per unit in the FCA for June, after which the NEPRA had held a public hearing on the FCA on 28 July and concluded that a final decision would be announced upon further scrutiny of the data.

All KE’s customers (except the Lifeline ones) will only be charged the FCA for June in August and September.