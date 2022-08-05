Industries, Bulk Consumers Can Now Buy Electricity Directly from Suppliers

Industries and bulk power consumers (1 MW or higher) can now buy electricity directly from suppliers of choice at mutually agreed rates.

This was stated by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Chairman Tauseef H. Farooqi in a workshop on “Introduction of Competitive Trading Bilateral Contract Market (CTBCM).”

According to the NEPRA Chairman, the CTBCM will allow industry and bulk power consumers (1 MW or greater) to purchase power from suppliers of their choice at mutually agreed-upon rates. The CTBCM includes other institutional and regulatory reforms to bring much-needed efficiency, transparency, and accountability to the power sector.

In a first-of-its-kind roadshow series to create awareness about the competitive wholesale electricity market that commenced in Pakistan on May 31, 2022, the Authority successfully organized a series of workshops on the introduction of the CTBCM in cities, i.e., Lahore on June 24, 2022, Peshawar on July 15, 2022, Karachi on July 22, 2022, and today at NEPRA Headquarter, Islamabad.

The workshop included a detailed presentation by officers of NEPRA and the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) on different policy, regulatory, legal, and institutional aspects of the CTBCM, followed by a Q&A session in which the panel of experts addressed the queries of the wide range of participants, including national and international power sector stakeholders, potential service providers and market participants, federal and provincial entities, independent power producers (IPPs), energy associations, industry associations, legal firms, chambers of commerce, consultants, bankers, donors, lenders, and bulk power consumers.