Pump Owners to Set Prices of Kerosene and Light Diesel Soon

The Petroleum Division has recommended the complete deregulation of the prices of Superior Kerosene Oil and Light Diesel Oil allowing Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to freely fix consumer prices of both the petroleum products on their own.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet, while considering a summary submitted by the Petroleum Division under the title “Pricing of Petroleum Products” in its meeting held on 31 July 2022, directed inter-alia to submit a summary to deregulate the pricing of kerosene oil and light diesel oil in consultation with relevant stakeholders.

ALSO READ Govt Raises Rs. 467 Billion via T-Bills

In a summary to be presented to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet, and available with the scribe, the Petroleum Division has proposed that the pricing of SKO and LDO may be deregulated subject to the framework, as given below: