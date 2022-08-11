Samsung Launches Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro With Upgrades Across The Board

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked launch event kicked off yesterday where it announced its latest foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. Along with the new foldables, Samsung also showed off its new smartwatches dubbed Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro.

This is the first time Samsung has used a Sapphire Crystal Display and it is available on all models including 40 and 44mm for Watch 5 and 45mm for Watch 5 Pro. The new display offers 60% more scratch resistance and the watch is also certified for MIL-STD-810H durability. There is 5ATM water resistance and IP68 water and dust resistance on top of that as well.

The 40mm and 44mm watches have a 1.2″ display (396 x 396px) while the 45mm Watch 5 Pro has a 1.4″ screen with 450 x 450 pixels resolution. All three models have support for Always On Display and there is no physically rotating bezel like the previous generation’s Classic model.

The Watch 5 Pro has better durability than its siblings thanks to a protruding bezel that protects the display and a titanium chassis. It has a bigger battery than the other models too, coming in at 590 mAh while the 40 and 44mm models are limited to 284 mAh and 410 mAh respectively. Thanks to fast charging, it offers 8 hours of battery life in just 8 minutes and can charge up to 45% in only 30 minutes.

All three watches are powered by Samsung’s Exynos W920 chip, which was also used in last year’s Galaxy Watch 4. All three have 16GB storage, 1.5GB RAM, and One UI Watch 4.5.

The Galaxy Watch 5 will have built-in support for Google Maps and they all have GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BeiDou receivers onboard. There is also an optical heart rate tracker, ECG, temperature sensor, a BIA sensor to help with weight loss, and sleep tracking that can analyze several sleep patterns.

The watch will have its own Bespoke Studio which will let you customize it with different colors and straps.

The Galaxy Watch 5 will have a starting price of $280 for the Bluetooth version and $330 for the LTE model. Watch 5 Pro will cost $450 for the Bluetooth-only model and $500 for LTE.

Samsung has also launched a Galaxy Watch 5 Golf Edition for $330. It has a two-tone design and gives you unlimited membership to the Smart Caddie app and exclusive watch faces.