Xiaomi Launches a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Rival for $400 Less

Soon after Motorola’s Razr 2022 launch, it is Xiaomi’s turn to take on Samsung’s foldables with its newly announced Mix Fold 2. The new foldable is one of the slimmest ones on the market, measuring only 5.4mm thick once it’s unfolded. It is a direct successor to the original Mix Fold from last year and brings incremental upgrades.

Design and Display

Xiaomi has taken a page out of Oppo’s book for its new foldable. Similar to last year’s Oppo Find N, Xiaomi has opted for a new hinge design that folds the center of the display into a pear-shaped drop so it does not crease like its rivals. The main display is an 8.02-inch foldable OLED panel with 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with LTPO 2.0 technology for battery saving and can hit 1300 nits peak brightness.

The outer display is also an OLED panel, but it is a 6.56-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1000 nits peak brightness, and 108op resolution. It is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus+ for shatter resistance. The fingerprint sensor is mounted on the side atop the power button.

Internals and Storage

Under the hood, Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 draws power from Qualcomm’s latest and greatest smartphone SoC, the 4nm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. It is paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB/512GB/1TB storage options, but there is no microSD card slot for additional storage.

The phone boots Android 12 out of the box with MIUI Fold 13 on top. The software is optimized for several multitasking and large-screen features similar to tablets. You can easily move back and forth between split-screen mode and single-screen mode through simple gestures.

Cameras

The main camera is based on a 50MP Sony IMX766 image sensor measuring 1/1.56″. This comes alongside a 13MP ultrawide camera and an 8MP telephoto lens capable of 2x optical zoom. This is an 8K capable main camera and you can also use it for selfie videos and images once the phone is unfolded.

The punch-hole selfie camera is a 20MP snapper.

Battery and Pricing

Xiaomi has equipped its latest foldable with a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 67W fast wired charging. It can fill the phone up to 100% in only 40 minutes.

Xiaomi Mix Fold has a starting price of CNY 8999 in China, which translates to only $1335. This is a lot cheaper than Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4, which is currently going for $1800. It is worth mentioning that even the highest-end variant with 1TB storage costs less than the Z Fold 4 at $1780.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Specifications