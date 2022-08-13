Vivo Y77e Launched with OLED Display and 5,000 mAh Battery for $250

Vivo launched the Y77 last month in China and now we are getting a cheaper model with a different chipset. The Chinese brand has now launched the Y77e variant, which is powered by the Dimensity 810 chip instead of Dimensity 930.

Design and Display

The display is slightly smaller than before at 6.58-inches and it is now a 60Hz OLED panel instead of a 120Hz IPS LCD. Screen resolution is still 1080p and Vivo has swapped out the punch-hole camera cutout with a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. The fingerprint sensor is still on the side and it doubles as the power button.

Internals and Storage

As mentioned earlier, the MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC has been swapped out for a Dimensity 810 chip and you can choose between 6 to 8GB RAM and 128GB/256 storage variants. There is no SD card slot for storage expansion.

For software, you get Android 12 with Origin OS Ocean on top.

Cameras

The 50MP main camera has been downgraded to 13MP, but the 2MP macro shooter remains the same. You can still record 1080p videos at 60 FPS, but there is no 4K recording or OIS. It does, however, have support for PDAF.

The selfie camera is the same 8MP shooter capable of 1080p video recording.

Battery and Pricing

You get 500 mAh more battery than before (up from 4,500 mAh), but the 80W fast charging has been replaced with only 18W wired charging. There is no support for reverse charging.

Vivo Y77e will be available in Black, White, and Blue color options for $250 in China.

Vivo Y77e Specifications