Govt Unveils Re-Recorded National Anthem on Independence Day

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif officially unveiled the newly re-recorded national anthem of Pakistan on Sunday.

The re-recorded anthem has been composed with modern technology on the country’s 75th Independence Day. The national anthem has been re-recorded after 68 years, with the participation of 155 singers, 48 musicians, and 6 bandmasters.

Addressing the national flag-hoisting and unveiling of the re-recording ceremony of the national anthem at the Jinnah Convention Centre, the prime minister vowed to transform the country into an economic power.

“It is intended that the re-recording in 2022 becomes an occasion to bring together the rich diversity of the nation to express the unique national identity and solidarity of the people of Pakistan,” reads a post on the official page for the anthem.

The project has been completed in collaboration with various departments including the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Inter-Services Public Relations Pakistan (ISPR).