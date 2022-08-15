Xiaomi Poco M4 5G Launches Globally, Should Come to Pakistan Soon

Xiaomi’s Poco M4 5G arrived in India in April and now it’s finally turning to the global market. The phone has arrived in the international market with only one notable difference – the cameras have been slightly downgraded. Other than that, the global Poco M4 5G is no different from its Indian counterpart.

The display is a 6.58-inch IPS LCD with 1080p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It can switch between 30Hz, 60Hz, and 90Hz to save battery, and it’s protected by Gorilla Glass 3. There is a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera and a thick bottom bezel. The fingerprint sensor sits on the side.

The MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC remains unchanged and you can choose between 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. The 50MP main camera has been downgraded to 13MP but it is coupled with the same basic 2MP depth sensor. The front-facing camera is now a 5MP lens. Battery capacity is thankfully no different from before at 5,000 mAh with 18W fast charging capabilities, though there is a 22.5W charger in the retail box.

Xiaomi is yet to reveal pricing and availability details, but it will likely cost the same as its Indian variant around $190. It is still available in Black, Yellow, and Blue color options.

Now that the phone has arrived in the international market, it will not be long before it becomes available in Pakistan.

Poco M4 Specifications