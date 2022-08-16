Expect Another Massive Drop in Nvidia and AMD GPU Prices Soon: Report

Much to the joy of PC gamers, the GPU prices suffered a massive drop in the past few months amid dwindling demand and the recent crypto crash. Gaming graphics cards from Nvidia and AMD had their prices drop well below their launch prices as the two companies struggle to clear their stocks before launching their new series of GPUs, but that is not the end of it.

GPU prices are about to drop even further this month, says a new report from Chinese media citing supply chain sources. Team Red and Green have now decided to cut down prices for consumer GPUs even further to help clear their mounting inventories. The new price cuts are expected to hit the market by the end of August.

At the time of writing, Nvidia’s top-end GPUs including the RTX 3090 Ti are available at 47.5% below MSRP, but if the recent report turns out to be true, we can expect a price cut of up to -50% MSRP. Nvidia is also expected to resume production for its 12GB RTX 3080 graphics cards to take advantage of its excess GA102 GPU chips used for 5 different graphics cards.

Needless to say, time is of the essence for PC gamers and those still in search of Nvidia and AMD GPUs can expect to see even lower prices in the next few months. It remains to be seen how this will affect the launch prices for Nvidia’s RTX 4000 GPUs, but it will certainly bring down the prices for the RTX 3000 series.