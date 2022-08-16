MOL Discovers More Gas and Condensate in Kohat

MOL Group with Pakistan Oil Fields has made a gas/condensate discovery resulting from its exploratory efforts at the Tolanj West-02 development well drilled in Tal Block, located in Kohat District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Hungarian Oil and Gas Public Limited Company, also known as MOL Group, is the operator of Tal Block, along with the Pakistan Oilfields Limited (POL) as one of the joint venture partners with a 25 percent working interest, according to the stock filing.

The well, which is currently in the testing phase, was successfully drilled down to a calculated depth. During the Drill Stem Test (DST) conducted at the well to test the potential of the Lumshiwal Formation, the well flowed gas at the rate of around 12.7 MMSCFD with a Wellhead Flow Pressure (WHFP) of 1,914 psi and around 11.3 BPD condensate at 32/64 inch fixed choke size.

A DST to test the potential of Lockhart formation is also planned, and production from the well is expected to start in December 2022.