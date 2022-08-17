Livestock Reforms can Increase Pakistan’s Halal Meat Exports

The improvements in the livestock sector could aid Pakistan in grabbing a greater share of the international Halal meat market. However, farmer’s training and a competitive ecosystem are crucial to achieving this goal.

This was discussed during the third meeting of “Taskforce on Livestock”. The meeting was chaired by Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema. The minister was informed that mass vaccination of the animals will help to protect the livestock from Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD).

Cheema stated that the livestock census should be the government’s priority so that policy decisions are backed by data and monitoring can be done effectively. He further said that quality and standards should be improved through uniform policy across all provinces.

While discussing the proposals related to improvement in the livestock sector, the minister said that immediately doable recommendations should be prioritized so that they can be implemented urgently. He also said that approximately 70 percent of livestock farmers have less than four animals on average. In this regard, he directed the task force to find a mechanism in cooperation with financial institutions for facilitating farmers in commercial farming while helping them to replace inefficient animals.

The participants of the meeting highlighted that coordination between federal and provincial governments on trade, export, and disease management will uplift the livestock and dairy sector. The participants also discussed avenues of value-addition in the livestock sector.

The task force, which was constituted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, will submit its recommendations to the prime minister for approval.