Tarbela Touching Peak Level in 2 Days But Mangla Not This Season

Pakistan’s major water reservoir, Tarbela Dam, is all set to attain its peak level of 1550 feet within the next 48 hours. However, there is no chance of Mangla reservoir filling to its maximum level during the current season.

An official source told ProPakistani that Tarbela lake is currently at 1547.20 feet and will most likely reach its peak level within the next two days.

For Tarbela, attaining its maximum capacity would mean that the country would have enough water for the upcoming Rabi season starting in October.

The source said there is no chance that Mangla Dam will not fill to its peak level of 1242 feet during the current season. The Mangla Dam level is currently more than 70 feet short of the peak level, they added.

As per the official data, on Tuesday the total inflows for the rivers were 534,600 cusecs, while total outflows were 484,900 cusecs, and the total live storage was 8.457 million acre-feet (MAF). The Kotri downstream discharges were 202,700 cusecs while the total downstream of Kotri during Kharif 2022 (April 01 till August 16) was 7.799 MAF. The total release down stream of Kotri during Kharif 2021 was 1.743 MAF.

Moreover, on August 16, the inflows in the river Indus at Tarbela were 284,300 cusecs against the outflows of 269,300 cusecs; inflows in Kabul at Nowshera were 47,300 cusecs and the outflows were 47,300 cusecs; inflows in Jhelum at Mangla were 44,700 cusecs and the outflows were 10,000 cusecs; inflows in Chenab at Marala were 155,900 cusecs and the outflows were 143,500 cusecs.

Against the minimum operating level of 1,392 feet, Tarbela is currently at 1,547.20 feet.

The maximum conservation level of Tarbela is 1,550 feet, while the live storage is 5.666 MAF. Mangla, at the minimum operating level of 1,050 feet, is presently at 1,171.95 feet. The maximum conservation level of Mangla is 1,242 feet while the live storage is 2.762 MAF.

Chashma at the minimum operating level of 638.15 feet is presently at 640.30 feet. The maximum conservation level of Chashma is 649 feet, while the live storage was 0.029 MAF.