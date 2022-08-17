Vivo V25 and V25 Pro Launched with AMOLED Screens and 64MP Cameras

Vivo’s latest launch event kicked off today where the Chinese brand unveiled two new upper mid-range phones dubbed V25 and V25 Pro. The two phones have been launched in India for now, but they will become available in other regions soon.

Design and Display

Vivo V25 is the smaller phone out of the two. It has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate and sizeable bezels all around. It has a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera and the display has support for HDR10+ content. The fingerprint sensor resides on the side atop the power button.

Vivo V25 Pro has a slightly bigger 6.56-inch screen with much smaller surrounding bezels. It is the same 1080p AMOLED panel, but the refresh rate has been dialed up to 120Hz and the peak brightness is 1300 nits. There is a punch-hole selfie camera instead of a waterdrop notch and the display is slightly curved at the edges. The fingerprint sensor has moved underneath the display.

Internals and Storage

Vivo V25 Pro is powered by the high-end Dimensity 1300 chip while the standard V25 is limited to the Dimenisty 900 SoC. The memory configurations, however, are the same on both phones including 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options. There is no memory card slot for storage expansion.

Both phones boot Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12 on top.

Cameras

The two phones are not that different in terms of camera setups. The main camera on both phones is a 64MP sensor with OIS, but the V25 only gets an 8MP ultrawide camera while the Pro model has a 12MP shooter. They both have the same 2MP macro sensor.

For some reason, the base model has a higher resolution 50MP selfie camera while the V25 Pro has a 32MP snapper with the same features.

Battery and Pricing

V25 Pro is the clear winner when it comes to battery. It has a slightly bigger 4,830 mAh battery with 66W wired charging, but the base model is limited to a 4,500 mAh cell with 44W wired charging. Both phones charge up using a USB C port.

Vivo has not revealed V25’s pricing yet, but the V25 Pro costs around $500 in India at the moment.

Specifications