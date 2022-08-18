Massive Embezzlement Worth Rs. 50 Billion Uncovered in Peshawar BRT Project

An audit report on the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project has revealed embezzlement of about Rs. 50 billion. The revelation came forth via a report sent to the Asian Development Bank (ADB) by the Auditor General.

According to the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), the Auditor General’s report is based on preliminary observations. The ‘collected responses’ at the relevant forum, the department added.

The report is for the fiscal years (FY) 2020 and 2021, but ADB received it in March 2022. The report states:

A letter was written by the Auditor General to the concerned institution in November 2021 to get a response on all the financial irregularities, but no response was received from the concerned institution.

The audit report states that PDA has spent more than Rs. 53 billion worth of loans for the BRT project, while Trans Peshawar — the BRT service operator — spent Rs. 13 billion.

Peshawar BRT is the only award-winning mass transit facility in Pakistan that has received high praise from the public. However, with the latest revelation regarding financial irregularities, its goodwill seems to be in jeopardy.

Via: Independent Urdu