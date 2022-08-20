Govt to Test Students for Drugs in Peshawar

The Commissioner of Peshawar, Riaz Khan Mehsud, has ordered doping tests of students in schools, colleges, and universities in the city.

He announced on Twitter yesterday that students at all local public and private educational institutes will have to take a doping test in September, and added that the students who are found to be drug addicts will be moved to rehabilitation centers.

ALSO READ TikTok is Tracking Every Move You Make on The Internet

Commissioner Mehsud also warned of severe action against drug peddlers involved in selling narcotics at schools, colleges, and universities.

انشاءاللہ ماہ ستمبر میں تمام سرکاری اور پرائیویٹ اسکولوں ،کالجوں اور یونیورسٹیوں میں طلبہ کے ڈوپ ٹیسٹ کیے جائیں گے اور نشے کے عادی طلبہ کو علاج کےلئے بحالی مراکز منتقل کردیا جائے گا اس کے علاوہ اسکولوں ،کالجوں اور یونیورسٹیوں میں نشہ فراہم کرنے والوں سے آہنی ہاتھوں سے نمٹا جائے pic.twitter.com/Qsh0lXlFyh — Commissioner Peshawar Division (@CommissionerPsh) August 19, 2022

Sources revealed that officials from the health department and other related departments will administer the doping tests to students at the educational institutes in the metropolis.

“The process will begin from September and anyone who tests positive for it will be shifted to rehabilitation centers,” they stated.

Prior to this decision, a raid against a gang selling narcotics to students had prompted the authorities to take strict action against drug peddlers.

ALSO READ Govt to Start Covid-19 Vaccination of School Children Next Month

In related news, the Saddar Police apprehended a private school’s security guard in Wah, Punjab, for selling drugs to its students and the youngsters in the nearby area, and recovered drugs from his possession.

The spokesperson for the Saddar Police stated on Friday that the security guard, namely Kaleem Khan, was found to have been involved in selling narcotics, particularly chars (marijuana) to students and other youth in the vicinity during school timings.

The police had reportedly caught him red-handed and imprisoned him. Furthermore, a case has been filed against Khan under section 9-c of the Narcotics Control Act.