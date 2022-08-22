Firewall Failure Interrupts Services of National Savings

The Core Business Application of the Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) remained unavailable on Monday due to a firewall failure as a result customer services at National Savings Certificates (NSCs) were interrupted.

In a tweet, the Director General, Central Directorate of National Savings, said that the issue has been resolved now and a new firewall has been installed.

It is for the information of National Savings investors that due to firewall failure, Core Business Application of CDNS could not perform its routine tasks on 22-08-2022 and the customer services at NSCs were interrupted.@savingsgovpk — Hamid Raza Khalid (@HamidRazaKhalid) August 22, 2022

“All systems are now fully functional. ATM and debit card operations are also fully functional, and our valued clients can perform ATM, POS, and debit transactions through CDNS debit cards,” he added.

In a press release, CDNS said that it understands the inconvenience that customers faced and keeping in view the same, the CDNS has instructed its field offices to extend working/business hours for tomorrow to overcome the hassle faced by the investors.

The field offices will make sure the extended service hours to overcome the pendency caused by the sudden firewall issue.

Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) is an attached department of Ministry of Finance and committed to provide financial services to the depositors and small savers across the country. CDNS operates through 376 National Savings Centres across the country operated through a centrally operated Core Business Application.