NADRA Cancels CNICs of 181 Non-Nationals

National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has canceled 181 CNICs issued to non-nationals during the last three years, while the status of 8,152 individuals is being verified.

Official documents available with ProPakistani revealed that NADRA initiated 279 inquiries against employees involved in the illegal processing of CNIC cards from 1st July 2021 to 30th July 2022, while 43 employees have been removed from service based on the results of inquiries.

The documents further reveal that due to presence of a large number of illegal immigrants throughout the country, NADRA has to remain extra vigilant.

It is pertinent to mention here that digital confiscation of CNICs is currently stopped on the directions of Islamabad High Court.

NADRA has taken the following initiatives to curb illegal processing:—

Existing Registration Policy for fresh applicants:

(i) Mandatory requirement of presence and capturing of biometrics of one of the blood relatives (parents or siblings or son or daughter of paternal/maternal grandparents).

(ii) In case of no blood relative, presence and capturing of biometric of immediate relatives paternal/ maternal uncle or aunt or cousin etc).

(iii) Provision of any one of the documents i.e. birth or education certificate or domicile etc. (if any).

(iv) Interview and Verification from the family tree.

(v) In case of doubt, the case is referred to the verification board or verifying agency.

Fresh Business Rules incorporated last year;

Regular revision/updation of Registration policy/procedures by introducing the following new business rules and technical checks:—

(i) Biometric attestation and verification system of Parliamentarians in practice, since 2016 has been suspended.

(ii) Text message to attester/verifier regarding confirmation of attestation.

(iii) Text message to the head of the family regarding new entry in the family (in case of fresh applicants).

(iv) Ethnic language and birth sequence check.

(v) Old records where Biometrics were not available are being monitored.

(vi) Child Registration Certificate (CRC) is being revamped by capturing photographs of all minors and biometrics of 14 and above.

(vii) SMS are being sent on a daily basis to the citizens to renew their CNICs.

(xvii) SIBS are being sent on a daily basis to citizens to obtain CNICs of minors who have attained the age of 18 years.

(xviii) Birth proof (CBRC) has been made mandatory for CRC processing.