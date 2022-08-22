This Group Has Been Stealing Thousands From Pakistani Gamers

A fake gaming group in Pakistan has been scamming thousands of rupees out of gamers in Pakistan. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is now taking action against the gaming group that has been stealing thousands from children by tempting them with prizes for competing in online gaming competitions.

The group announces fake competitions online and promises prizes to all contestants. It asks children to pay around Rs 6,000 to 8,000 each for registering in these competitions and then they also compete in the contests using fake accounts.

The kids are told to send money through Easypaisa and other means with promises of winning more through prizes. Once the money is sent, the scammers close all their accounts used to communicate with the gamers. Many children have been robbed of their money already with thousands lost in cash.

FIA says that strict action will be taken against whoever cheats innocent people into stealing their money. FIA officials also cautioned parents to monitor their children’s online activities to protect them from any potential trouble.

The group remains unnamed and it is also unclear which games were involved and which people fell victim to it, but FIA ensures that they will be taking action against the scammers under the Cybercrime Act.

Going forward, we advise that gamers should only partake in competitions that are organized by verified and renowned organizations. If it is an unknown name, then doing a background check on the company always goes a long way and you can also ask around about them in the community. If you do happen to come across fraudulent activity online, you can always report your findings on FIA’s official website.

Scams in Pakistan are quite prevalent these days and not just in the gaming industry, but in the telecom sector as well. We have all heard of Razia who is often in trouble in the hospital and urgently needs money. All such activity should immediately be reported to the relevant authorities such as the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).