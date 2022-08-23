Haval to Only Sell Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Sales From 2030

China is racing toward the internal combustion engine (ICE) extinction with various companies shifting their full focus to new energy vehicles (NEV) development. In recent news, Haval revealed its plan to only sell hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) or electric vehicles (EVs) starting from 2030.

The Chinese automaker owned by Great Wall Motors (GWM) aims to fully transform its entire car lineup. GWM also owns ORA — a dedicated EV maker that recently launched EVs like Good Cat, Punk Cat, Ballet Cat, etc. This implies that GWM is ready to transfer ORA’s EV development expertise over to Haval as well.

During its new energy strategy conference in Beijing, Haval’s brand manager, Li Xiaorui, stated that NEVs will constitute 80% of its sales by 2025. He stated that the recent growth in NEV sales has prompted the company to begin gearing up for the future.

The company believes that the consistent rise in fuel costs will necessitate the normalization of NEVs. It added that the pure electric car market is still in its infancy and that it makes more sense for Haval to initially opt for HEV development.

