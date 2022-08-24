Educational Partnership to Boost Pak-US Relationship: Pakistani Envoy to US

Strong partnership in the education sector and the natural inclination of Pakistani youth towards United States (US) academic institutes would be a productive investment in the relations between the two countries, opined Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan.

While addressing the participants of the National Management Course at the Embassy of Pakistan, Washington, Ambassador Khan stated that such partnerships in the educational sector would also provide youth with the opportunity to learn advanced knowledge.

Discussing institutional linkages between the two countries, the ambassador highlighted engagements in trade, investment, health, education, climate change, green energy, agriculture, and the tech sector. He said that the US support to the tech sector in Pakistan is witnessing remarkable growth and is poised to serve Central and West Asia, the Middle East, and North America.

Ambassador Khan said that the economic relations are proving to be pivotal in the new chapter of Pak-US relations. Pakistan’s exports to the US, significant growth of the tech sector, and Pakistani diaspora provided a solid foundation to diversify and strengthen its relations with the US.

He said that security issues dominated developmental and economic ties between both the countries in the past two decades, however, there is a complete consensus to promote the economic ties. Recent engagements including high-level Pak-US Health Dialogue and other interactions at the institutional level are reflective of this commitment, he added.

The ambassador stressed upon the need for the promotion of economic ties, saying that the success of US businesses in Pakistan, robust links between the Pakistani business community with their US peers, and strong networks of professionals would play a critical role in promoting economic ties of the two countries.