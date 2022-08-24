Petroleum Imports Under Saudi Oil Facility Over $100 Million 5th Month in a Row

Pakistan imported petroleum products worth $100 million on a deferred payment basis under the Saudi oil facility for the fifth consecutive month in July 2022.

Official documents available with ProPakistani revealed that the government has budgeted estimates of $800 million for oil imports under the Saudi oil facility. However, Saudi Arabia has reportedly decided to double its oil facility for Pakistan from $1.2 billion to $2.4 billion. It is expected that oil imports on deferred payment may increase in the coming months.

ALSO READ Hascol Approves Rehabilitation Plan to Get Business Back on Track

Saudi Arabia provided petroleum products worth $500 million to Pakistan from March to July. It also provided petroleum products worth $100 million each during March, April, May, and June 2022.

The Financing Agreement worth $1.2 billion for the import of petroleum products was signed on 29 November 2021 between the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) and Pakistan’s Economic Affairs Division (EAD). Under this facility, the Pak-Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO) and the National Refinery Limited (NRL) will import petroleum products up to $100 million per month from Saudi Arabia.

The SFD has extended the financing facility for up to $100 million per month for one year to facilitate the purchase of petroleum products on a deferred payment basis.

ALSO READ IMF Conditions Key Cause of Higher Inflation: NMPC

According to the official documents, the terms of the financing include the price of purchase by the SFD and a margin of 3.80 percent per annum. The financing agreement will initially be valid for one year, which may be extended for another year with mutual consent.