Man Killed for Making TikTok Videos of Women

A young man in Rahim Yar Khan was killed for filming TikTok videos of women working in fields, reported ARY News on Tuesday. According to the report, the man was killed by his own friends over a dispute on filming TikTok videos.

The murder case was reported at Pakka Laran police station in Rahim Yar Khan and raids were conducted to arrest the accused. The police report says that the murderer used a sharp object to stab and kill the young man before fleeing the scene.

There are no more details available on the matter, but investigations are underway to uncover more.

Not The First Incident

A similar murder incident occurred in January this year involving two minor TikTokers in Karachi. The minors were arrested for killing a man while filming a TikTok video, but during interrogation, they claimed to have accidentally killed the sole breadwinner of the family who had arrived from Khairpur to his sister’s house.

One of the TikTokers said he studies in eighth grade and is called Saaed. Other suspects include Fazil and Ali who study in ninth and tenth grade respectively, and a third boy named Ismail who has recently completed matriculation.

Saeed said that Ismail had opened fire on the man who was standing nearby before all of them ran away to their homes.

Four of us were on two motorbikes and I was sitting behind Ali while Ismail was behind Fazil.

Fazil revealed that he was filming the whole scene to get more views on TikTok, but after the incident, they got frightened and deleted the videos.

The police report said that the victim was the sole breadwinner and a father of six. The police also recovered an unlicensed pistol from the children and such weapons are common in target killings. They also found a spent casing of a 30-bore pistol and CCTV footage from nearby areas.

Source: ARY News