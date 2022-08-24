NetSol Technologies Expands its Footprint in UAE

NetSol Technologies have expanded its footprint in the United Arab Emirates in order to tap into the potential business opportunities in the world’s one of the fastest growing economies.

According to the stock filing, the board of directors of NetSol Technologies has decided to increase its footprint by opening up a further sales and delivery center in Dubai in any legal form.

The United Arab Emirates is one of the highest-ranking countries in terms of ease of doing business and with a strong economy and innovative business licensing policies, the country is seen as a preferred location for business operations by many, it further stated.

NetSol is one of the leading IT companies in Pakistan. It reported a profit of Rs. 877 million from July to March of FY22 as compared to Rs. 77 million recorded in a similar period of the last financial year.

A significant number of major IT Pakistani companies are already operating through Dubai mainly because of the potential business opportunities, tax-free income, and ease of doing business.