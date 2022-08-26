Martin Dow Provides Relief to Flood Victims Across Pakistan

Martin Dow Group, a leading multinational pharmaceutical company in Pakistan, has set up medical camps across areas of Balochistan, KPK, and Punjab (D.G Khan in Taunsa, Basti Lashari, Ahmadani, D.I Khan – Tank and Quetta – Pishin) to provide medical relief to people affected by the recent floods.

The primary goal was to facilitate the victims with on-ground medical aid.

Expressing his views about these camps, Ali Akhai, Chairman of Martin Dow Group, said: “In this time of heavy challenges where floods have caused havoc and destruction across the length and breadth of Pakistan, it has always been our responsibility to come forward and help our countrymen,”

Akhai further stated: ‘’ The relief activities carried out by us are in line with our vision to be an active contributor to the social causes.’’

The Martin Dow camps managed over 300 patients daily, and females and children were being treated by specially assigned doctors to ensure convenience for the affected.

Medicines were prescribed under the supervision of panel of doctors which comprised specialists. To facilitate the victims, clean drinking water was made available at the camps.