Fauji Fertilizer Company Undertakes Flood Relief Assistance in Ghotki, Sindh

Owing to prevailing devastation in the country due to excessive rain spells causing floods, Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) has commenced its humble flood relief program on 24 August 2022 in coordination with civil administration in efforts to reach out to people in remote and neglected/cut off flood-hit areas of Sindh (District Ghotki).

The crisis warrants mobilization of available resources by all stakeholders including the industrial sector to support the flood victims. In this respect, the Company has generously donated Rs. 10 million for the affectees while the employees at Mirpur Mathelo plant site have personally raised additional amount of Rs. 1.1 million to empathize with their calamity struck brethren.

For continual mobilization of resources and extension of flood relief support, FFC team visited Shank Bund area on 25 August 2022 which has become inaccessible due to floods. The team traversed the distance on foot and distributed cooked meals and packs of dry rations amongst the populace of more than one thousand people.

Pledging to stand shoulder to shoulder with the nation in distraught times, FFC reaffirms its resolve to continue providing all possible assistance to the community in general and flood affectees in particular.