Chery Displays Hybrid Tiggo 7 at 2022 Chengdu Auto Show

Chinese automakers are racing toward normalizing new energy vehicles (NEVs) by introducing intriguing products. The 2022 Chengdu Auto Show saw the unveiling of several new cars including the Chery Tiggo 7 Plus New Energy.

It is a compact plugin hybrid electric SUV that competes with Changan Oshan X6, MG HS, and Proton X70. Tiggo 7 Plus PHEV looks similar to the Tiggo 8 Pro, but with a shorter wheelbase and fewer seats.

It has a turbocharged 1.5-liter 4-cylinder engine and two electric motors. Combined, the powerplant makes 326 horsepower (hp) and 565 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque. Chery is yet to reveal the remaining details on its new SUVs but is expected to launch it in the coming months.

Chery in Pakistan

Ghandhara Nissan Limited (GNL) launched its two new SUVs — Chery Tiggo 4 and Tiggo 8 Pro — earlier this year at a price tag of Rs. 4,599,000 and Rs. 6,599,000 respectively.

Tiggo 4 Pro

Tiggo 4 Pro is a 5-seater subcompact crossover SUV with a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine that sends 145 horsepower (hp) 210 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque to the front wheels via a DCT automatic gearbox.

Its shape embodies a traditional and family-friendly design concept, with a unique combination of a diamond-patterned grille, LED headlights, and Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) for a fashionable look.

Other high-tech features include a 7″ LCD instrument display, a 10.25″ floating central console panel, and an 8″ touch screen for climate control. In addition, Tiggo 4 Pro adopts a yacht-styled cockpit and a sharp line extension that allows for a premium feel.

Tiggo 8 Pro

The Tiggo 8 Pro is a midsize 7-seater crossover SUV that comes with a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine that sends 195 hp and 290 Nm of torque to the front wheels via a DCT automatic gearbox.

The SUV sports the signature Tiggo series diamond grille, automatic LED Headlamps, and LED Taillights. It has 18″ wheels, a 360° surround-view camera system, 6 curtain airbags, Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS), a fully digital driver’s display, an advanced infotainment system, and a luxurious leather-wrapped interior, among other advanced features.

Market Position

Tiggo 4 Pro competes in a subcompact SUV category while Tiggo 8 Pro competes in the midsize SUV category. Both SUVs boast the latest features in the Pakistani market, with an edge of being locally assembled vehicles.

The new prices of Tiggo 4 Pro and Tiggo 8 Pro are Rs. 4,999,000 and Rs. 6,999,000 respectively. Although both segments are quite competitive, a major deciding factor for car buyers these days is the ownership cost. The jury is still out on whether or not the Tiggos excel in that area, especially with hiked taxes and fuel prices.