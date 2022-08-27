PIA Launches Relief Operations for Flood Victims

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is going to begin relief operations for the flood victims who are trapped due to rainfall-induced severe floods across the country.

PIA’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Air Vice Marshal Amir Hayat, has directed the authorities to stay alert, while a second-level warning for relief activities has been issued at PIA’s Emergency Response Center (ERC).

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the national flag carrier will join forces to conduct relief operations in flood-affected districts.

Previously, the Minister for Aviation, Khawaja Saad Rafique, had ordered PIA to deliver the NDMA’s relief supplies to flood victims free of cost.

At a meeting with PIA’s top brass, the minister advised all state institutions of working together in order to provide coordinated relief and rehabilitation assistance to the flood victims.

It is worth noting that the current monsoon rains and ensuing floods killed nearly 1,000 people and wounded around 1,500 in Pakistan.