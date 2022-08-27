Sindh Sets Up Flood Donation Camps at Universities

The Sindh government has issued directives to all public and private universities to set up flood relief camps within their bounds in order to collect funds and relief commodities for the flood victims in the province.

The development comes after millions of people have been affected by devastating floods across the country including Sindh.

Provincial Minister for Universities and Boards, Ismail Rahoo, revealed that around 27 public and private universities have been instructed to establish relief camps to gather donations for the flood-affected people.

He stated that the students will collect funds, clothing, eatables, and other required supplies for the displaced victims whose homes were swept away by the floods, and urged the universities to also develop medical camps within their premises.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister (PM), Shehbaz Sharif, announced a Rs. 15 billion grant for the government of Sindh in order to help the province recover from large-scale devastation caused by flash floods.

The premier said that the grant will enable the provincial government in relief and rehabilitation operations.