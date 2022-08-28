Rs. 4.7 Billion Disbursed Among Flood Affectees Through BISP

Under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), the government has disbursed over Rs. 4.7 billion among 190,326 flood-affected families.

According to details, financial aid of Rs. 25,000 under Flood Relief Cash Assistance through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is being provided to every flood-affected family in the flood-hit areas of Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

In this regard, special payment centers have been established in flood-affected areas. 170 campsites in Sindh, 23 in Punjab, 97 in Balochistan, and 84 campsites in KP have been established.

Currently, 36,728 affected families have received Rs. 927,798,712 in Balochistan, 112,159 families have received Rs. 2,815,360,366 in Sindh, 11,409 families have received Rs. 286,557,000 in KP and 30,030 families have received Rs. 754,341,552 in Punjab.

All payment centers were kept open on Saturday for the disbursement of payments to the affectees. The administration of the Benazir Income Support Programme has directed the concerned staff present at the campsites to fully cooperate and facilitate the people in their respective regions.

ALSO READ Monsoon Floods Have Killed Nearly 1000 People Since June

Affected families can send their CNIC number to 8171 for registration in the Flood Relief Cash Assistance program and upon receiving the payment message they can visit their nearby campsite to receive their payment.