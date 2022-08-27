Monsoon Floods Have Killed Nearly 1000 People Since June

Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported 158 monsoon-related casualties across the country on 25 August, as per its latest ‘Monsoon 2022 Daily Situation Report No. 74,’ which has brought the total number since 14 June to approximately 2,438.

The numbers include 45 deaths and 113 injuries between 24 and 25 August; and ~982 deaths and ~1,456 injuries nationwide since 14 June when the season began.

Following is a province-wide breakdown of the casualties since 14 June, reportedly caused by floods, landslides, collapsed roofs, drowning, and other miscellaneous reasons:

Province/Region Injuries Deaths AJK 21 37 Balochistan 102 234 GB 4 9 ICT 0 1 KP 250 195 Punjab 105 167 Sindh 974 ~339 (unconfirmed) Total 1,456 982

The Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal, also reportedly informed Reuters today that over 33 million people have been affected by the historic monsoon rains this year, which is over 15 percent of the country’s total population.

The NDMA Daily Report also stated that 150 km of roads across the country have been damaged, leaving people stranded and places isolated, while over 82,000 homes have been partially or fully damaged.

Below is a province-wide breakdown of the damage to infrastructure since 14 June, as reported by the NDMA:

Province/ Region Roads (km) Bridges Shops Houses (partially and totally damaged) AJK 0 0 17 431 Balochistan 710 18 0 29,818 GB 2 52 0 640 ICT 0 0 0 0 KP 6.5 7 0 18,828 Punjab 115 12 60 46,312 Sindh 2,382 60 45 586,110 Total 3,161.5 149 112 682,139

The UN’s disaster relief agency, Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) stated that 2.3 million people in Pakistan have been affected by the torrential monsoon rains and floods since mid-June, and added, on Thursday, that at least 184,000 people have been evacuated to relief camps.

Among the several local organizations that have mobilized to help with the rescue and relief activities is Pakistan Red Crescent. Its Chairman, Abrar ul Haq, declared that it is “currently providing relief assistance in 23 of the most affected districts.”

“We have also started mobilizing help from the International Committee of the Red Cross, partner National Societies, and local and international donors to support in relief and recovery activities. We have also deployed more than 500 staff and volunteers to flood-affected districts,” he added.

The OCHA also revealed yesterday that the Government of Pakistan (GoP) has allocated Rs. 35 billion ($173 million) to assist the flood-affected people under the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), among other assistance facilities.

The flooding has worsened Pakistan’s economic crisis, and the NDMA said, on Wednesday, that copious international funding is needed for flood relief, rehabilitation, and the reconstruction of damaged infrastructure.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issued an appeal from abroad, on Wednesday, urging philanthropists to help with the relief activities.

Responding to Pakistan’s call for international aid, the British High Commission in Pakistan announced today that the UK will send aid worth £1.5 million.

Similarly, the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan tweeted, on Wednesday, that China will provide emergency humanitarian aid to Pakistan. Its donated supplies will include 25,000 tents and $300,000 in emergency cash to aid the flood-hit regions in Pakistan, according to the statement.

On the other hand, the federal government is planning to offer the International Monetary Fund (IMF) a new policy, requesting softer conditions in the loan package, well-informed sources told ProPakistani. The new policy will be based on emergency works, tax exemptions, and rehabilitation measures in the flood-affected areas to cover the losses amounting to nearly Rs. 2 trillion.

Since the summer began, multiple monsoon cycles have lashed Pakistan, and experts stated that climate change is to blame for the erratic weather conditions that resulted in torrential downpours and excessive melting of glaciers that has swelled rivers. They also added that limiting planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions will help to limit more and similar devastating weather conditions around the world.