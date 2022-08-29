Govt Fixes New Value of Diyat

The federal government has fixed the rate of Diyat (blood money) at Rs. 4.318 million for the fiscal year 2022-23.

The Finance Division has issued a notification in this regard.

The notification stated that in pursuance of Sub-section (2) of section 323 of Pakistan Penal Code (Act XLV of 1860), the Federal Government is pleased to declare Rs. 4,318,524 to be the value thirty thousand six hundred and thirty (30,630) grams of silver for the financial year 2022-23 for the purpose of sub-section (1) thereof.

Diyat is financial compensation that is paid to a victim or heirs of a victim. The compensation may be paid in the cases of murder, bodily harm, or damage to property.