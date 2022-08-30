AMD’s Next-Gen Ryzen 7000 CPUs Launched For As Low As $299

AMD’s long-awaited next generation of desktop processors is finally here. Some of the details were leaked earlier this month, but AMD has now unveiled the full spec sheet as well as pricing, performance, and availability for the new Ryzen 7000 CPUs.

The chipmaker has unveiled four variants namely the base Ryzen 5 7600X, the mid-range Ryzen 7 7700X, the high-end Ryzen 9 7900X, and finally, the flagship Ryzen 9 7950X. All of these processors are based on AMD’s latest Zen 4 architecture and TSMC’s 5nm fabrication process.

Improvements

There is a 13% Instructions Per Cycle (IPC) improvement, which dictates how many things a CPU can do in one cycle. However, the majority of upgrades come from higher clock speeds and higher power usage. AMD says that there is a 29% improvement in single-threaded performance, 35% better multi-threaded performance, and a 25% uplift in performance per watt compared to Zen 3 CPUs.

Zen 4 processors are also going to be a lot more efficient than Zen 3 with up to 62% lower power consumption at the same performance and 49% more performance at similar power levels. Thanks to the 5nm process, the CPU takes 50% less area compared to rival processors from Intel (10nmESF Alder Lake) despite 47% higher power efficiency.

Specifications

That being said, here are the specifications for each of the new Ryzen 7000 processors. The top-of-the-line Ryzen 9 7950X retains the 16-core and 32-thread count from the previous two generations. It will have an impressive base frequency of 4.5GHz that can boost up to 5.7GHz with 80MB cache and 170W TDP.

The base Ryzen 5 7600X carries 6 cores, 12 threads, 38MB of cache, and 105W TDP, up from 65W over the last generation. Its base frequency will be 4.7GHz and the boost clock will go up to 5.3GHz. The image below shows the specs and prices for each of the processors.

The following graph shows how its performance compares to the previous generation, both in terms of gaming and content creation. It is worth mentioning that we will have to wait for real-life performance tests before we can draw out actual results. These will not be available until October this year.

Pricing and Availability

The aforementioned Ryzen 7000 processors will go on sale starting September 27 for the following prices.