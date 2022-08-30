Pak Suzuki Announces More Non-Production Days

Pak Suzuki Motor Company’s (PSMC) production cuts continue due to new CKD import approval measures from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). In a recent notification, the automaker announced that it will halt production for 3 more days. It highlighted that PSMC will shut down production from August 29 to 31.

The notification reads:

Restrictions have adversely impacted clearance of import consignment which resultantly affected the inventory levels.

Recently, PSMC reopened bookings for a few cars for corporate customers only. A report highlighted that the company has only resumed bookings for the following cars:

Wagon R VXR

Wagon R VXL

Cultus VXR

Swift GL Manual

Swift GL CVT

It added that the company is still not operating at full capacity and only has stock for limited units. PSMC may resume bookings for all vehicles and all customers in September. However, the most recent production halt has put that possibility in question.

Toyota Indus Motor has also announced a 15-day production suspension, citing the same reason. It stated that SBP’s measures have created hurdles in importing knockdown kits for cars, causing inventory problems for them.

These new measures continue to pummel the local car industry, causing multiple automakers to stop production to weather the ongoing economic and administrative storm.