PTA to Remove Fake Supreme Court Accounts on Social Media

Supreme Court does not have an official social media account, yet it still has a dozen fake ones on different social networks, revealed a spokesperson earlier today. The court has taken notice of several fake accounts in its name and has directed authorities to block them all from social media.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) have been instructed to take action against those who have fake Supreme Court accounts.

The spokesperson made it clear that the Supreme Court does not have an official social media account, so all profiles with its name are fake on the internet.

Fake accounts have always been a problem on social media. These accounts often spread false information, fill their feed with stock photos, memes, and recycled images, or are simply there to troll people. Granted, not all fake accounts are harmful as some are there just for the humor, but it is still a cause for concern with millions of people taking up fake identities.

Earlier this year, Facebook took action against a whopping 1.6 billion fake accounts on its platform, down from 1.7 billion in the previous year. In the first quarter of 2019, a record figure of 2.2 billion fake accounts was removed from Facebook alone. This puts into perspective just how many fake profiles exist on the internet.