Coca Cola Icecek Considers Greater Investment in Pakistani Market

Coca Cola Icecek, a Turkish-based beverage company and a part of the Coca-Cola System has considered planning to undertake new investment expansion plans due to the greater potential offered by the Pakistani market.

This was revealed during a meeting of Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Mr. Miftah Ismail and a delegation of Coca Cola Icecek Pakistan led by its General Manager Mr. Ahmet Kursad Ertin at the Finance Division today.

The delegation extended warm sentiments to the Finance Minister on successfully securing the International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal and appreciated the business-friendly policies of the government. They briefed about the operational nature of the Coca Cola Icecek Pakistan and shared about their significant contribution to the overall GDP of the country. It was also shared that Coca Cola Icecek Pakistan is planning to undertake new investment expansion plans due to the greater potential offered by the Pakistani market. Further, they briefed Miftah about the issues being faced by them regarding imports of certain items.

The Finance Minister appreciated the growth and tax revenue generation of the company for the economy of Pakistan. He said that due to the prevalent flood crisis causing huge life losses and financial drainage, Pakistan is currently trying to maintain an optimum level of foreign exchange reserves for ensuring exchange rate stability and for controlling inflation. In this regard, unnecessary imports are being curtailed. However, their outstanding issues will be resolved at the earliest keeping in view the permitted financial limit for imports.

The delegation thanked the Finance Minister for their cooperation and support.