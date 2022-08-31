Pakistan Finally Receives $1.16 billion Loan Tranche from IMF

By Umer Tariq | Published Aug 31, 2022 | 11:28 pm
IMF pakistan

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday received proceeds of $1.16 (equivalent of SDR 894 million) from the International Monetary Fund.

The development came after the IMF Executive Board completed the combined seventh and eight review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Pakistan.

The central bank said in a statement that the loan tranche will help improve its foreign exchange reserves and will also facilitate realization of other planned inflows from multilateral and bilateral sources.

Also Read

Umer Tariq

ProPakistani Audience Survey

Help us make your favourite news portal into something even better.

Take me there!

close
>