Pakistan Finally Receives $1.16 billion Loan Tranche from IMF

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday received proceeds of $1.16 (equivalent of SDR 894 million) from the International Monetary Fund.

The development came after the IMF Executive Board completed the combined seventh and eight review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Pakistan.

1/2 Today, #SBP has received proceeds of USD 1.16 billion (equivalent of SDR 894 million) after the IMF Executive Board completed the combined seventh and Eight review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Pakistan. — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) August 31, 2022

The central bank said in a statement that the loan tranche will help improve its foreign exchange reserves and will also facilitate realization of other planned inflows from multilateral and bilateral sources.