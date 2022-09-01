New Solar Power Plants of 1000MW To Light Govt Buildings, Tube-Wells, and Low Cost Houses

The Prime Minister approves new solar power strategy with setting up new plants to supply electricity to government buildings, electric and diesel-powered tube wells and low-unit household consumers, says an official statement.

The Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Thursday, has approved the generation of 10,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity from solar power instead of expensive imported fuel.

Upset by huge fuel prices, the premier, while chairing a meeting of concerned agencies, directed the construction of solar power plants at the earliest. He directed the authorities to hold a pre-bid conference for all stakeholders next week.

A phased wise strategy is presented before him. It was also decided that in the first phase, government buildings, electric and diesel-powered tube wells, and low-unit household consumers will be provided with solar power.

Prime Minister instructed the concerned quarters to provide sufficient relief in electricity supply to the public before the beginning of next summer season.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier in August while chairing a meeting, the Prime Minister was informed that the solarization projects of around 14,000 megawatts would be launched within the next few months.