Jazz Shines at GSMA Mobile 360 Asia Pacific

Pakistan’s leading digital operator has won the Digital Nation Video Creativity Award at the GSMA Mobile 360 Asia Pacific organized recently in Singapore.

The Digital Nations Award encompasses the contribution of mobile technology in driving the digital transformation of nations. Videos from 11 countries were received, including Bangladesh, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Sharing his thoughts Asif Aziz, Chief Commercial Officer, Jazz said, “We believe in developing an inclusive digital ecosystem where connectivity benefits are equally distributed regardless of gender, race, or any other division. The #SuperForChange campaign showcases how digital enablement can positively impact the lives of a marginalized community. We are also thankful to GSMA for this recognition.”

Julian Gorman, Head of Asia Pacific, GSMA, said, “The Digital Nation Video Creativity Award recognizes how mobile technology delivers digital transformation for societal benefit. Building sustainable Digital Nation strategies requires inclusive access to the digital ecosystem and we commend Jazz for their #SuperForChange campaign and the video that tells the story of how 4G provided the platform to elevate people’s voices on discrimination.”