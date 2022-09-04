All But 0.8% Mobile Sites Affected by Floods Restored: PTA

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Sunday said that all but 0.8 percent of the mobile sites affected by floods have now been restored.

The efforts of PTA and telecom operators to restore connectivity in flood-affected areas have resulted in a further reduction of non-functional sites count to 429 (0.8 percent of total), the telecom regulator said in a statement.

The statement further mentioned that optical fiber backhaul to provide nationwide connectivity has been fully restored. Over 850 teams are working round the clock to restore and maintain telecom services nationwide, the regulator said.

PTA said that non-functional sites are inaccessible due to flood water but other operational sites in the vicinity ensure that there is no communication blackout.

On September 3 (Saturday), the affected site’s count was 568. As the water level recedes, complete restoration of all sites will be ensured. PTA will continue to update the public about the restoration of leftover sites, the statement added.