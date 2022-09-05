BISP Cash Disbursements to Flood Affectees Cross Rs. 19 Billion

The Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) has disbursed Rs. 19.84 billion under Flood Relief Cash Assistance to the flood-affected families in the flood-hit areas of the country.

Sources told ProPakistani that the government is providing Rs. 25,000 to each affected family in the country. So far, the BISP has disbursed Rs. 19.84 billion among 793,701 affected families under this program.

As of Monday evening, 90,396 affected families have received Rs. 2.26 billion in Balochistan, 466,045 families have received Rs.11.66 billion in Sindh, 98,677 families have received Rs. 2.47 billion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 138,583 families have received Rs. 3.46 billion in Punjab.

All payment centers of BISP are open on holidays for the disbursement of payments to the affectees. BISP administration has directed the concerned staff who is present at the campsites to fully cooperate and facilitate the people in their respective regions.

BISP has said that the affected families can send their CNIC number to 8171 to register for the Flood Relief Cash Assistance program. Upon receiving the payment message they can visit their nearby campsite to receive their payment. A control room has also been established at BISP headquarters to ensure smoothness in payments.