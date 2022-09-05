OGRA Directs to Ensure Availability of LPG on Notified Rates

Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority has issued directions to the Chief Secretaries and District Authorities to ensure the LPG prices as notified by OGRA on 1 September 2022.

It is pertinent to mention that the current notified LPG Producer Price is Rs. 2,013/- per 11.8 kg cylinder and for the consumer, it is Rs. 2,496/- per cylinder.

The district authorities are advised to initiate action against the profiteers under the LPG Production and Distribution Rules 2001, Petroleum Products (Petroleum Levy) Ordinance 1961, and other applicable laws in the best interest of the general public.

The LPG Plants and Distributors are also directed to clearly display the LPG selling price on gate/passes, and receipts for the convenience of the general public.